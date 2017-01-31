 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Rugby


Watch: American rapper Kent Jones lays down freestyle rap about NZ at Blues training session

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The artist responsible for the Don’t Mind single is in the country on tour.
Source: 1 NEWS

Related

Blues

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:39
1
"She's been there when I had no titles." Roger Federer pays tribute to wife as footage of touching exchange surfaces online.

Watch: Heartwarming video shows Fed-Express surprised by wife Mirka in tunnel after beating Nadal in Australian Open final


00:59
2
Chris Boyd says Nehe Milner-Skudder didn't play last season so he can compete, but two other local stars also dodge the players’ collective arrangement.

New Zealand Super Rugby teams name Tens squads with All Blacks past and present sneaking in

01:44
3
The former All Black is back home after his first season in Japan, and joked with media about his mates following in his footsteps.

Cory Jane reluctant to buy into rumours around Dagg: 'Na, I don't know what Izzy's doing'

01:43
4
The former Black Cap believes the streaker deserved a monetary fine "in the spirit of things".

Dion Nash: Lifetime ban from Eden Park seems 'pretty heavy-handed'

00:34
5
Nash, a former Black Cap, says the man's antics yesterday were a bit of "harmless fun".

'Harmless fun' - former Black Cap Dion Nash labels Eden Park's lifetime ban for streaker 'crazy'

03:59

Jehan Casinader: Not enough to say 'Yeah, nah' to Muslim ban

The New Zealand Government barely let out a whimper over Donald Trump's policy, writes our columnist.


03:59

'What are we scared of?' - Jack Tame puts PM Bill English on the spot over his stance on Trump's travel ban

Mr English passed today on the chance to say if he was "disgusted" about Trump's controversial policy.


00:41
Months have passed since the worst gastro outbreak in NZ history, but it is still affecting people.

'I've been going to get the water from out of town' - Havelock North residents still shunning town's tap water

Months have passed since the worst gastro outbreak in NZ history, but it is still affecting people.

02:30
Our Europe Correspondent Emma Keeling is at Downing Street where people are protesting against Donald Trump's pending UK visit.

'Dump Trump - people do not want the US President to come here'

Our Europe Correspondent Emma Keeling is at Downing Street where people are protesting against Donald Trump's pending UK visit.

05:40
Our US Correspondent updates Breakfast with the mood in the US over the controversial travel ban.

Rebecca Wright: This is a divided America and Trump is polarising it further but he doesn't seem to care

Our US Correspondent updates Breakfast with the mood in the US over the controversial travel ban.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ