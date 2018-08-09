Watch: All smiles as All Blacks lend a hand with skills session at Christchurch school

All Blacks' trio Ardie Savea, Scott Barrett and Jack Goodhue were all smiles in Christchurch this morning, taking students from Hillmorton High School through a fun skills session.
Ahead of tomorrow's game of three halves, the trio visited the school to give back to the Christchurch community, speaking to students at a special assembly.
They then hit the courts to run students through some drills, possibly helping out a future All Black or two.
The All Blacks' game of three halves takes place tomorrow night, before the opening Bledisloe Cup Test in Sydney next week.