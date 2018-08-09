Watch: All smiles as All Blacks lend a hand with skills session at Christchurch school

All Blacks and Hurricanes flanker Ardie Savea says he's ready to go for the start of the Rugby Championship and Bledisloe Cup, having missed the end of the Super Rugby season with injury.

Savea, 24, was an absentee for the Hurricanes' season finale, suffering an ankle sprain in the June series against France.

Speaking in Christchurch ahead of the All Blacks' game of three halves tomorrow night, Savea revealed his recovery was on track.

"(I'm) just slowly getting back," he said.

"Gutted not making that semi-final. I think I'm raring to go.

"Hopefully (I'll) get a good run tomorrow night.

"I've done a few hit outs, but (there's) nothing like game intensity.