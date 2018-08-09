 

Watch: All smiles as All Blacks lend a hand with skills session at Christchurch school

1 NEWS
All Blacks' trio Ardie Savea, Scott Barrett and Jack Goodhue were all smiles in Christchurch this morning, taking students from Hillmorton High School through a fun skills session.

Ahead of tomorrow's game of three halves, the trio visited the school to give back to the Christchurch community, speaking to students at a special assembly.

They then hit the courts to run students through some drills, possibly helping out a future All Black or two.

The All Blacks' game of three halves takes place tomorrow night, before the opening Bledisloe Cup Test in Sydney next week.

Ardie Savea, Scott Barrett and Jack Goodhue were welcome guests at Hillmorton High School. Source: 1 NEWS
Ardie Savea 'pain free' and 'raring to go' for All Blacks' game of three halves

All Blacks and Hurricanes flanker Ardie Savea says he's ready to go for the start of the Rugby Championship and Bledisloe Cup, having missed the end of the Super Rugby season with injury.

Savea, 24, was an absentee for the Hurricanes' season finale, suffering an ankle sprain in the June series against France.

Speaking in Christchurch ahead of the All Blacks' game of three halves tomorrow night, Savea revealed his recovery was on track.

"(I'm) just slowly getting back," he said.

"Gutted not making that semi-final. I think I'm raring to go.

"Hopefully (I'll) get a good run tomorrow night.

"I've done a few hit outs, but (there's) nothing like game intensity.

"I'm pain free, but ask me after the game tomorrow."

The flanker missed the end of the Super Rugby season with injury Source: 1 NEWS
Taranaki announce signing of ex-All Black Brendon Leonard for Mitre 10 Cup

Former All Blacks and Chiefs halfback Brendon Leonard will return to New Zealand for the upcoming Mitre 10 Cup season, signing with Taranaki.

Leonard, 33, returns to New Zealand having spent the past five years in Europe with Italian side Zebre, and Welsh giants Ospreys.

The nimble halfback played 13 Tests for the All Blacks, as well as 73 Super Rugby appearances for the Chiefs.

"To sign someone of Brendon's calibre is exciting, he brings a great wealth of rugby knowledge to the team and will complement our two young half backs," coach Willie Rickards said.

Taranaki begin their Mitre 10 Cup campaign against Bay of Plenty in Rotorua on August 18.

Brendon Leonard
Brendon Leonard Source: Photosport
