Watch: 'All the flavours that I love' - Piri Weepu unveils new burger for All Blacks' upcoming French Test in Wellington

Westpac Stadium will be offering a new dish to rugby fans at next month's Test between the All Blacks and France named after one of the capital's cult heroes.

Thr Piri Burger will be on sale at the match at the June 16 fixture after former Hurricanes and All Black halfback Piri Weepu teamed up with kitchen staff at the Cake Tin.

"It's been a lot of fun working with the Stadium chefs to come up with this burger," Weepu said.

"We focused in on all the flavours that I love, and I really hope the public enjoy what we have come up with."

The burger was created from Weepu's love for hunting and the bush.

"The burger is a delicious combination of slow smoked pulled pork, Horopito BBQ sauce, wild fennel and apple slaw with a special Stadium bun," the stadium said in a statement.

"It uses Horopito, a bush pepper, braised smoked pulled pork (smoked in house for 13 hours) and a hint of spice which alludes to the adventure of the hunt."