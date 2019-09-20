Watch: All Blacks trio discuss how they handle setbacks and game pressure

Three All Blacks, alongside Jacinda Ardern sat down to a question and answer session with a group of Japanese students today.

Sam Whitelock, Matt Todd and Anton Lienert-Brown were asked a question about how they handled challenges, setbacks and the pressure of the game by a student, with all three team players offering a unique perspective in their answer.

Anton Lienert-Brown started off by saying setbacks for him are a chance for personal growth.

“I think if you look at it in a positive way and think of it as growth, it’s only going to make you better.”

“I look back on my setbacks and they have put me in good stead for where I am today,” he said.

Matt Todd agreed and also acknowledged the help that comes from a good support network.

“I think it’s the people around you, you trust the people around you, their opinion, their support - when you are going through a tough period or a tough time you can go to them and talk to them.

“You respect their opinion, their feedback and through their help they can, I guess, work with you on the path or whatever course it is to overcome that challenge or setback," he said.

Samuel Whitelock came from a different perspective, saying creating distance from the media at times helped his headspace.

“One of those setbacks can be a lack of form, a lack of playing well and one little way round it is, not actually reading the paper or the media because sometimes that can have a negative effect on your form and hopefully getting better.”

Jacinda Ardern finished the session by commending the team for being “amazing role models".

“In New Zealand we are incredibly proud of this team but not just because they are exceptional athletes or because they are very, very good at rugby but because they are amazing role models,” she said.

“They have a huge amount of pressure but they take it in their stride and they are great ambassadors for New Zealand,” Ms Ardern told the students.