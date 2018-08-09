 

Watch: All Blacks tight-lipped on how Richie Mo'unga will fit into team - 'We've got a few plans'

1 NEWS
Topics
Rugby
All Blacks

The All Blacks are continuing their reticent approach to how in-form Crusaders playmaker Richie Mo'unga will fit into the line-up but insist they have "plans" for him.

Assistant coach Ian Foster was asked by media this afternoon about where Mo'unga will see game time for the All Blacks after head coach Steve Hansen seemingly said on Monday Beauden Barrett was still the first-string selection at first-five. 

The All Blacks coach agrees Mo’unga is a special talent, but says Beauden Barrett has experience over him. Source: 1 NEWS

"There is a lot of excitement coming out [Christchurch] about what has happened at the Crusaders and it is great," Foster said referring to Mo'unga.

"But we have got a few plans … I think he is a 10, but as a 10 you play a lot at 15 nowadays anyway. And I think we have seen that with Damian, we have seen that with Beaudie."

Fullback isn't a foreign territory for Mo'unga, having played seven games at No.15 for Canterbury in 2014.

However, both Barrett and McKenzie have played prolonged amounts of time in the role in Super Rugby and for the All Blacks. 

Foster said despite having less experience, Mo'unga still showed he has the skills.

"Some parts of the game are interchangeable. If you can deal with the high ball and counter attack, you can play 15 and that is what [Mo'unga] did.

"So I think you can do both, regardless of the jersey, personally."

Assistant coach Ian Foster said while management sees Mo'unga as a first-five, he also has the skills for fullback. Source: 1 NEWS
1 NEWS
All Blacks assistant coach Ian Foster has given his honest opinion on Jordie Barrett's time in the midfield with the Hurricanes this season, saying he thought he "struggled" in the area.

Barrett shared time between the midfield and fullback in this year's Super Rugby competition, however Foster said such positional changes wouldn't be looked at in the All Blacks.

"We certainly see him as a back three player," he said.

"I thought he struggled a bit in the midfield when he went in there early but at the end of the campaign he looked a little more settled.

"It's clear that he can play there but for us he's a back three player."

Barrett was named in the All Blacks' Rugby Championship squad as an outside back alongside Rieko Ioane, Nehe Milner-Skudder, Waisake Naholo and Ben Smith.

Ryan Crotty, Jack Goodhue, Ngani Laumape, Anton Lienert-Brown and Sonny Bill Williams were the midfielders selected.

The All Blacks assistant coach doesn't see much time at No.13 for the youngest Barrett. Source: 1 NEWS
1 NEWS
All Blacks flanker Ardie Savea has praised the high quality in depth that New Zealand currently possess in the loose forward department, as he prepares for tomorrow night's 'game of three halves' in Christchurch.

Savea, 24, is just one of the All Blacks' top drawer options in the loose forward trio, joined by the likes of Sam Cane, Shannon Frizell, Liam Squire, Luke Whitelock, Kieran Read and Jackson Hemopo.

Crusaders duo Matt Todd and Jordan Taufua were unlucky to miss the squad altogether, despite just having won a Super Rugby title.

Speaking at Hillmorton High School in Christchurch this morning, Savea spoke highly of his teammates.

"It's amazing how much talent was left out of the squad," he said.

"We're really blessed to have that, to be around guys like Reado (Read) is a blessing to be able to be in their presence and to learn off them.

"We'll keep each other on our toes, and hopefully get a good hit out tomorrow."

A high number of quality loosies are in the All Blacks squad for the upcoming Rugby Championship. Source: 1 NEWS
