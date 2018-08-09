Watch: All Blacks tight-lipped on how Richie Mo'unga will fit into team - 'We've got a few plans'

The All Blacks are continuing their reticent approach to how in-form Crusaders playmaker Richie Mo'unga will fit into the line-up but insist they have "plans" for him.

Assistant coach Ian Foster was asked by media this afternoon about where Mo'unga will see game time for the All Blacks after head coach Steve Hansen seemingly said on Monday Beauden Barrett was still the first-string selection at first-five.

"There is a lot of excitement coming out [Christchurch] about what has happened at the Crusaders and it is great," Foster said referring to Mo'unga.

"But we have got a few plans … I think he is a 10, but as a 10 you play a lot at 15 nowadays anyway. And I think we have seen that with Damian, we have seen that with Beaudie."

Fullback isn't a foreign territory for Mo'unga, having played seven games at No.15 for Canterbury in 2014.

However, both Barrett and McKenzie have played prolonged amounts of time in the role in Super Rugby and for the All Blacks.

Foster said despite having less experience, Mo'unga still showed he has the skills.

"Some parts of the game are interchangeable. If you can deal with the high ball and counter attack, you can play 15 and that is what [Mo'unga] did.