Watch: All Blacks skipper Kieran Read hits the gym to prepare for Crusaders comeback

Kieran Read showed he's on the comeback trail following his back surgery to end 2017, hitting the gym today as the South Island All Blacks gathered in Christchurch.

Following injury, Read missed the final match of the All Blacks' end of year tour in Cardiff last year, resorting to surgery to fix a disk problem.

However, the skipper looked like he was nearly back to his best, taking part in some light gym work with the rest of the injured All Blacks.