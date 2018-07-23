 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

RWC Sevens

Rugby


Watch as All Blacks Sevens sign off from victorious World Cup campaign with passionate haka

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The All Blacks Sevens have wrapped up their winning World Cup campaign in San Francisco with their traditional haka after beating England in the final this afternoon.

The men’s side completed a clean sweep for New Zealand after the women triumphed yesterday as well.
Source: TVNZ Duke

The New Zealand men’s team performed Tū: Te Toa o Te Riri in front of a packed AT&T Park crowd for just the second time since creating it - the first was at this year's Commonwealth Games.

The team created the haka after deciding they wanted something that reflected their team culture and identity instead of borrowing Ka Mate from their 15s peers.

Molia was the spearhead of the Kiwi attack in the first half.
Source: TVNZ Duke

It was collaborated on by well-known kapa haka performer Anaru Grant and Te Karere broadcaster Scotty Morrison.

It capped a brilliant few months for the sevens programme, with both the men and women winning Commonwealth Games gold, and the World Cup. 


The New Zealanders overcame England 33-12 to retain the title in San Francisco.
Source: TVNZ Duke

Related

Sevens

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:48
1
Molia was the spearhead of the Kiwi attack in the first half.

Back to Black! All Blacks Sevens overcome England in final to claim World Cup glory, ensuring double success after women claim title

00:48
2
Molia was the spearhead of the Kiwi attack in the first half.

Double delight as All Blacks Sevens claim World Cup title with final demolition of England

00:53
3
The men’s side completed a clean sweep for New Zealand after the women triumphed yesterday as well.

Watch as All Blacks Sevens sign off from victorious World Cup campaign with passionate haka

00:27
4
The New Zealanders overcame England 33-12 to retain the title in San Francisco.

Watch: The moment All Blacks Sevens hoist glorious World Cup trophy after defending title

00:30
5
Ireland took out the Challenge trophy final, beating Australia 24-14 at the RWC Sevens in San Francisco.

Australian sevens’ players tackle each other in humiliating fashion after jinking Irish footwork leaves them flailing in rival’s wake


00:48
Molia was the spearhead of the Kiwi attack in the first half.

Back to Black! All Blacks Sevens overcome England in final to claim World Cup glory, ensuring double success after women claim title

The All Blacks Sevens have defended their title in San Francisco.

06:47
Christian Newman and Mark Edwards are new parents to six-week old Francis – born to surrogate Aleisha Hart.

'There’s a stigma attached to it we want abolished' – Kiwi same-sex couple detail three-year surrogacy battle

Christian Newman and Mark Edwards are new parents to six-week old Francis, born to a surrogate, but they say the long legal battle was unjust.


03:43
Salvation Army National Practice manager Jono Bell spoke to TVNZ’s Breakfast this morning.

Shocking new Salvation Army survey finds nearly half of New Zealanders have gone without heating, 37 per cent have skipped a meal as winter costs bite

"The results are really surprising at how widespread people are struggling this winter," said Jono Bell.


03:23
The National leader claimed NZ beneficiary numbers have risen under the Government, and it’s not fair on taxpayers.

Simon Bridges says 'we should expect more' of Kiwis on a benefit, who aren’t sanctioned enough by government

The National leader claims beneficiary numbers have risen under the Government, and it’s not fair on taxpayers.

00:48
Molia was the spearhead of the Kiwi attack in the first half.

Double delight as All Blacks Sevens claim World Cup title with final demolition of England

New Zealand's men's and women's sides defended their Rugby World Cup Sevens titles with victory in San Francisco.