Watch as All Blacks Sevens sign off from victorious World Cup campaign with passionate haka

The All Blacks Sevens have wrapped up their winning World Cup campaign in San Francisco with their traditional haka after beating England in the final this afternoon.

The New Zealand men’s team performed Tū: Te Toa o Te Riri in front of a packed AT&T Park crowd for just the second time since creating it - the first was at this year's Commonwealth Games.

The team created the haka after deciding they wanted something that reflected their team culture and identity instead of borrowing Ka Mate from their 15s peers.

It was collaborated on by well-known kapa haka performer Anaru Grant and Te Karere broadcaster Scotty Morrison.

It capped a brilliant few months for the sevens programme, with both the men and women winning Commonwealth Games gold, and the World Cup.