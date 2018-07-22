 

Watch: All Blacks sevens narrowly avoid upset, defeat France to book World Cup semi-final spot

The All Blacks sevens have avoided a huge upset at the Rugby World Cup Sevens in San Francisco, producing a second half fightback to claim a 12-7 win over France in the quarter-final.

New Zealand fought back to clinch a gutsy 12-7 victory in San Francisco.
Starting the game slowly, New Zealand were hampered by three yellow cards in the first half, with Joe Ravouou, Tim Mikkelson and Dylan Collier all sent to the bin in the opening spell.

France capitalised on their opponents' ill-discipline, with Paulin Riva scoring to see the underdogs ahead 7-0 at the break.

However, New Zealand would respond in the second half, with Kurt Baker going over from the back of a scrum to level scores.

Ravouvou went from villain to hero afterwards, bursting down the right wing to score and put New Zealand into the lead for the first time.

The All Blacks sevens' defence would hold firm, earning a hard fought 12-7 victory and marching into the semi-finals, where they will meet rivals, Fiji.

