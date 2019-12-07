TODAY |

Watch: All Blacks Sevens huddle with Samoa players before Dubai match for moment in honour of measles victims

Source:  1 NEWS

The All Blacks Sevens have shown their support and solidarity for the Samoan team with a heartfelt gesture moments before kickoff in their final pool game in Dubai overnight.

The two squads put their sporting rivalry aside to show solidarity for those fighting for their lives in the Pacific. Source: SKY

The All Blacks Sevens came together with Samoa before their game to huddle and take a knee as one unit, to share a moment of reflection for those back in the small Pacific nation currently battling the deadly measles outbreak which has killed 63 so far.

It comes after Samoa were given the right to take the field alone yesterday before their opening game in the tournament for a minute's silence.

The Samoan team took the field alone in Dubai, as they remembered those battling for their lives back home. Source: SKY

Samoa is also wearing black arm bands at the tournament.

The All Blacks Sevens went on to win the game 40-7 and finish top of Pool C, having previously beaten Canada 31-7 earlier in the evening.

The results mean the All Blacks Sevens will now play the USA in the Cup quarter-finals tonight at 8:35pm.

In the women's competition, the Black Ferns Sevens are also through to the Cup quarter-finals as the second seed from Pool C and will face Fiji an hour earlier at 7:30pm.

The women's team began day two with a convincing 40-12 win over England but fell short 14-19 against rivals France in their final pool game.

