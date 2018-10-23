 

Watch: All Blacks rookie Dalton Papali'i soaks up Japanese culture ahead of potential Test debut

All Blacks rookie Dalton Papali'i is still pinching himself about his whirlwind rise in rugby but he's making sure he makes the most of the moment.

The 21-year-old loose forward from Auckland was named in the All Blacks' main squad last week after a stellar Mitre 10 Cup campaign.

"It's surreal being here," Papali'i said after touching down in Japan for the first leg of the team's end-of-year tour.

"The All Blacks are the best of the best. Just to be here, I just want to learn as much as I can."

Papali'i and Auckland teammate Patrick Tuipulotu took in the sights and sounds of Tokyo ahead of the All Blacks' Bledisloe Cup Test against the Wallabies in Yokohama this Saturday.

The pair tried a rickshaw, samurai costumes and traditional sushi during their afternoon of exploration.

"Going on tour with the boys, it's places I've never been before and I was just shocked even getting in the team.

"But if I get the opportunity to play then I'm going to take it."

Following the game against Australia, Papali'i and the All Blacks will play Japan in Tokyo the following weekend before moving on to Europe for Tests against England, Ireland and Italy.

Papali'i said he's making the most of the opportunities given to him on and off the field. Source: All Blacks TV
