Watch: All Blacks rave over Beauden Barrett's performance against France - 'He owns the team'

All Blacks assistant coach Ian Foster was thrilled over the performance of star first-five Beauden Barrett, following his side's 52-11 win over France at Eden Park.

Playing alongside brothers Scott and Jordie, Barrett shone for the All Blacks, leading the way and playing the full 80 minutes as they played France off the park in the second half.

Speaking to media after the match, Foster didn't hold back in his appraisal of Barrett's showing.

"He's lead well all week," Foster said.

"He loves coming in, I think he owns the team, he listens well to people around him.

"Just having the freedom to see things and to do things is probably what we saw tonight."

However, despite his heroics, Foster was adamant that there are still areas Barrett needs to improve on.

"It wasn't perfect."

"There were some decisions he made that we'll go back and have another look at.

"Overall, I like the way he responded to some of the calls he got. He responded to his teammates and did what they wanted to do.