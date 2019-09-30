Watch as All Blacks prop Angus Ta’avao answers reporter’s errant phone during media conference

All Blacks prop Angus Ta’avao brought a moment of levity to today’s press conference when he answered a reporter’s phone mid-interview.

Ta’avao, part of a revamped front-row for Wednesday’s clash with Canada, was speaking when a cellphone belonging to a Sky Sports presenter rang.

The 29-year-old wasn’t put off his stride, answering the phone and telling the caller he was a bit busy, but would make sure the call was returned in about half-an-hour.

“No dramas, cheers mate,” he signed off, prompting giggles from the assembled reporters.