Watch: All Blacks play Japanese-style touch rugby against women's team

The All Blacks have paid an early visit to Japan to gear up for the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

Players including Beauden Barrett were in Japan ahead of the 2019 World Cup.
Several members of the All Blacks squad attended a promotional event for the tournament where the players learned a new type of Japanese-style touch rugby against a local women's team.

First-five Beauden Barrett said the All Blacks can't wait to defend their world title in Japan.

"We all love coming here," he said.

"People are so nice, the support we get here is always very good and we're looking to coming back here in two years' time so we need all the support we can get!"

The All Blacks will look to secure their third consecutive World Cup when they kick off their tournament against South Africa in September 2019.

All Blacks

