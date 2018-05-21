Watch: All Blacks Ofa Tu'ungafasi and Joe Moody execute punishing planks and Russian twists at gym

The All Blacks' front row are making sure their core strength is ready for the rigors of Test-rugby scrummaging after a gruelling abdominal workout at this morning's gym session.

Ofa Tu'ungafasi and Joe Moody were quick to get stuck into the workout, performing planks and Russian twists with weights.

The pair were two of five props named in Steve Hansen's 33-man squad for the upcoming three-Test series against France and the Rugby Championship.

Jeffery Toomaga-Allen, Owen Franks and the uncapped Tim Perry were the other three while Nathan Harris and Codie Taylor were the two hookers selected.