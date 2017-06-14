Watch: All Blacks Ngani Laumape, Aaron Smith join in passing game with kids at Starship Hospital

New All Black Ngani Laumape is already embracing his newfound status whole-heartedly after spending time with new teammate Aaron Smith playing with kids at Starship Children's Hopsital.

Laumape, who was called into the All Blacks squad after a scintillating start to the Super Rugby season this year, took time out from preparing for this Friday's Test against Samoa to meet kids today in the Auckland hospital with other members of the national team.

Laumape and Smith were at a challenge station with kids, helping teach them how to pass with precision as they attempted to guide the ball through holes in a wall.

Their Test against Samoa is at 7:30pm on Friday at Eden Park before their first match against the British and Irish Lions is in on June 24 in Auckland as well.