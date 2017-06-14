 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Rugby


Watch: All Blacks Ngani Laumape, Aaron Smith join in passing game with kids at Starship Hospital

share

Source:

1 NEWS

New All Black Ngani Laumape is already embracing his newfound status whole-heartedly after spending time with new teammate Aaron Smith playing with kids at Starship Children's Hopsital.

Kids at the hospital got to hang out with the stars ahead of their Test match against Manu Samoa on Friday.
Source: 1 NEWS

Laumape, who was called into the All Blacks squad after a scintillating start to the Super Rugby season this year, took time out from preparing for this Friday's Test against Samoa to meet kids today in the Auckland hospital with other members of the national team.

Laumape and Smith were at a challenge station with kids, helping teach them how to pass with precision as they attempted to guide the ball through holes in a wall.

The Hurricanes' second five is continually learning in the All Blacks camp, Savea says.
Source: 1 NEWS

Their Test against Samoa is at 7:30pm on Friday at Eden Park before their first match against the British and Irish Lions is in on June 24 in Auckland as well.

Starship is the official sponsor of the Lions tour, to donate $3, text STARSHIP to 833.

Related

All Blacks

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:27
1
Banks' team-mate Squire gave him huge wraps for his efforts against the Lions.

'He's kicking goals on and off the field' - All Black Liam Squire has a cheeky dig at Highlanders' hero Marty Banks

00:31
2
Aumua blitzed defenders down the right flank before his team-mate Tiaan Falcon delivered a super out-the-back pass for Caleb Clarke to score.

Watch: 'That is a thing of magic' - Asafo Aumua burns French winger after cheeky goose step, sets up classy Baby Blacks try

00:31
3
NZ beat the French 39-26 in their semi-final, a match spiced up by France's desire to confront the haka head-on.

Video: Challenge accepted! Staunch France ignores referee's demands, refuses to back down following fierce Baby Blacks haka


00:47
4
Kids at the hospital got to hang out with the stars ahead of their Test match against Manu Samoa on Friday.

Watch: All Blacks Ngani Laumape, Aaron Smith join in passing game with kids at Starship Hospital

01:39
5
Eight-year-old Kinston said he was stoked to see his hero again after playing rugby with him previously at his house.

Watch: 'I like spending time with Izzy' - All Blacks star Israel Dagg brightens day for young fan battling leukaemia


00:39
Struggling families in the far north have been provided toilet and washing facilities thanks to the inmates of Ngawha Prison.

'Wonderful initiative' sees prisoners build toilet blocks for iwi moving home

There's a movement in the far north for Maori to move back to their ancestral land, but those lands are sometimes without infrastructure.

02:44
Auckland University research shows the risk of stillbirth is increased when mums-to-be sleep on their backs.

'That's about 15 babies a year that could be saved' – new research highlights risk of pregnant women sleeping on their back

Auckland University research shows the risk of stillbirth is increased when mums-to-be sleep on their backs.


01:13
Matty tried his best, but it seems his new four-legged friend wasn't that keen on following his instructions.

Video: 'That was woeful' – sheep dog ignores Matty McLean's commands, earning mirth of Breakfast colleagues

Matty tried, but it seems his new friend wasn't keen on following his instructions.


06:38
Dr Bryce Edwards discusses how we can get more youth interested politics and voting in the upcoming 2017 election.

'They need to see politicians speaking about real issues, not sound bites' – how to get young Kiwis engaged in upcoming election

Dr Bryce Edwards discusses how we can get more youth interested politics and voting in the upcoming 2017 election.

03:18
Georgina Griffiths says it's good news for skiers, but some may find the coming months pretty cold.

'It's about big intermittent fat winter highs' – winter 2017 could be colder than last year

Georgina Griffiths says it's good news for skiers, but some may find the coming months pretty cold.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ