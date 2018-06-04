 

Watch: All Blacks newbie Tom Franklin hits the gym with new teammates

Highlanders lock Tom Franklin hit the gym with the All Blacks in Auckland this morning, drafted into Steve Hansen's side as injury cover ahead of this week's opening Test match against France at Eden Park.

Franklin was drafted into the side as injury cover this morning.
With the likes of Brodie Retallick and Sam Whitelock uncertain for the France series opener, Franklin, 27, has been called into the side as injury cover alongside Luke Romano, with Scott Barrett the only other specialist lock with the squad.

Franklin could be in line for a Test debut,coming into the side having previously represented the Maori All Blacks as well as the New Zealand Under 20s Baby Blacks side.

