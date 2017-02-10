 

Watch: All Blacks lock Tuipulotu 'shocked' and 'stressed' after banned substance revelation

All Blacks and Blues lock Patrick Tuipulotu said he was "shocked" and "stressed" after being told he had tested positive for a banned substance in November last year.

Patrick Tuipulotu is allowed back on the rugby field after being cleared following a positive drugs test.
Initially NZ Rugby confirmed his A sample tested positive for a specified substance from last November but yesterday announced his B sample results had come back negative - clearing him of any wrongdoing.

"I'm quite happy with the outcome and relieved," Tuipolutu said today, fronting media for the first time.

Patrick Tuipulotu has been cleared to play for the Blues again after being cleared in a second drugs test.
"It's been pretty stressful for myself, my partner and family.

"I was shocked when I got notified about my test in November, obviously like I said before it was quite stressful."

The softly spoken lock said he's glad to be given the clear to play again.

"I'm really looking forward to getting back out there on that paddock training with the Blues and playing."

Blues coach Tana Umaga says he was in disbelief when he heard about the failed drugs test.
The 24-year-old tested positive for a banned substance in November and was part of the All Blacks Northern hemisphere tour.

Tuipulotu has played 12 matches for the All Blacks and taken the field for the Blues 34 times.

