Watch: All Blacks legend Dan Carter rubs shoulders with David Beckham and Sergio Garcia at Wimbledon

All Blacks legend Dan Carter was one of the many superstars of sport in the Royal Box watching the top tennis players battle it out on centre court at Wimbledon this morning.

Carter was in the Royal Box watching Rafael Nadal's third round match against Russian Karen Khachanov.
Source: wimbledon.com

Carter was with his wife and former Kiwi hockey star Honor Carter, watching Andy Murray's and Rafael Nadal's third round matches.

Other noticeable sports celebrities in the Royal Box were football great David Beckham and Spanish golfer Sergio Garcia.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 07: Golfer Sergio Garcia and Dan Carter in discussion during the centre court royal box on day five of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 7, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Golfer Sergio Garcia and Dan Carter in discussion during the centre court royal box on day five of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis

Source: Getty

Former Lions and Ireland captain Brian O'Driscoll was with England rugby stars Chris Robshaw and Dylan Hartley watching day five of the Wimbledon action.

