Watch: All Blacks Laumape, Fifita with big shout out to Tongan league brothers– 'You're making all the Tongans proud'

The All Blacks' Tongan stars have wished their rugby league compatriots all the best for their World Cup semi-final against England tomorrow.

Tonga have been the surprise package of this year's World Cup, defeating New Zealand in pool play for the first time in history, before making their first ever semi-final with victory over Lebanon in Christchurch.

The Tongan foursome of Ngani Laumape, David Havili, Ofa Tu'ingafasi and Vaea Fifita all took a moment away from preparing to face Wales in Cardiff on Sunday, to wish their brothers all the best in their quest to reach the Rugby League World Cup final.

"All the best for your semi-final against England," Laumape said.

"You guys have been inspirational, it's been amazing watching you guys here from the UK.

"You're definitely making all the Tongans proud, we really can't wait to watch you play tomorrow - good luck lads," Havili added.