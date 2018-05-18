Watch as All Blacks hopeful Ben Lam destroys rivals on way to try line as Hurricanes edge thrilling encounter with Reds

Recaps 1 NEWS NOW's live updates of the Super Rugby encounter between the Hurricanes and the Reds from Wellington.

Fulltime: Hurricanes 38 Reds 34

Well, what a match. So much closer than anyone expected. Fantastic effort from the Reds, they played so well, but just didn't have enough to get over the line. That's 10 on the trot for the Hurricanes, but this was one of the harder opponents they have faced.

75min Hurricanes 38 Reds 34

Kerevi crosses to bring his side back into the reckoning. It's a four-point game with five minutes to go.

68min: Hurricanes 38 Reds 27

And the Hurricanes extend their lead. Sam Lousi gets his second in as many matches.

Ardie Savea of the Hurricanes against the Reds Source: Photosport

62min: Hurricanes 31 Reds 27

Umaga-Jensen lucky not to get 10 in the bin for a deliberate knock-on. The ref gets a good talking to from both captains.

53min: Hurricanes 31 Reds 27

Man, the Reds are not giving up. Tupou races down the sideline, including a massive fend on Nehe Milner-Skudder. He passes into Jordan Petaia, who finishes it off. Lance adds the conversion.

49min: Hurricanes 31 Reds 20

He doesn't make the same mistake again. Lam gets in space, goes one-on-one with Daugunu, and beats him. Two hands this time Ben! Barrett is on absolute fire with the boot, his third sideline conversion.

41min: Hurricanes 24 Reds 20

And we're back.

Halftime: Hurricanes 24 Reds 20

Reds offside on the stroke of halftime, BB adds the three. What a half of rugby. The Reds are putting up a good fight, rushing the Hurricanes and forcing them into errors. Can they keep it up for another 40?

36min: Hurricanes 21 Reds 20

And the home side are back in front. After multiple turnovers, the Canes hold onto it long enough to get it out wide, where the lurking Blade Thomson spins out of a desperate tackle and waltzes over. Beaudy adds the conversion.

26min: Hurricanes 14 Reds 20

The Reds are back in front. Set piece perfection. Lineout, Samu Kerevi busts through the middle, Filipo Daugunu races in. These aren't the same Reds who embarrassed themselves in Japan last week.

24min: Hurricanes 14 Reds 13

Oh no! Just when you think there is nothing Ben Lam can't do, he blows a certain try. The Canes spin it wide, Lam goes in in the corner one-handed again, but the ball drops as he goes to place it. Certain five-points blown. Hurricanes fans will be hoping it doesn't cost them.

21min: Hurricanes 14 Reds 13

Good pressure from the Reds and they are rewarded. On the back of a collapsed scrum, Tupou goes low and hard near the posts, and scores. Lance adds the extras. Well deserved for the visitors, after their best period of the match.

14min: Hurricanes 14 Reds 6

Oh my word Ben Lam is good. After patient build-up (13 phases), the big wing gets half an inch of space, and he makes the Reds pay. Carrying one-handed, he bumps off one defender, and carries two more over the line. Barrett drills the conversion from out wide.

11min: Hurricanes 7 Reds 6

Hurricanes penalised after a strong carry by Taniela Tupou. Lance nails his second three-pointer.

8min: Hurricanes 7 Reds 3

After two five-metre scrums and heavy Hurricanes pressure, Beauden Barrett shows some nifty footwork to dart over. Adds the extras. That's his 30th Super Rugby try.

2min: Hurricanes 0 Reds 3

Blade Thomson penalised, Jono Lance lands a very handy effort from 40-odd metres out.

7.35pm: Peep peep. We're underway.

7.30pm: It's windy in Wellington, but thankfully, no rain.

7.25pm: Should the home team win, it will be 40 consecutive victories for NZ sides over Aussie rivals. Sav and Stephen don't see an upset on the cards.

7.20pm: What a night for Peter Umaga-Jensen, making his long-awaited debut for the Canes. And yes, he is related to Uncle Tana.

PRE MATCH

After a convincing second half display to beat the Blues in Auckland last week, the Hurricanes head home to Wellington, looking to heap more misery on a Reds side with a familiar face at the helm, former All Blacks great Brad Thorn.

The Hurricanes will look to bring up a 40th straight win for Kiwi sides against Trans-Tasman opponents, meanwhile the Reds are looking to salvage some pride after a sensational 63-28 loss to the Sunwolves.

The Hurricanes are chasing their 10th straight victory.

Coach Chris Boyd has sprung some surprise selections for the Hurricanes, relegating stand-in skipper Brad Shields to the bench, with Reed Prinsep and Blade Thompson alongside Ardie Savea in the loose forward trio.

Halfback TJ Perenara also returns to the starting side after a stint on the sidelines.

TEAMS:

Hurricanes: 15. Jordie Barrett, 14. Nehe Milner-Skudder, 13. Matt Proctor, 12. Peter Umaga- Jensen, 11. Ben Lam, 10. Beauden Barrett, 9. TJ Perenara (c), 8. Blade Thomson, 7. Ardie Savea, 6. Reed Prinsep, 5. Sam Lousi, 4. Michael Fatialofa, 3. Jeff Toomaga-Allen, 2. Ricky Riccitelli, 1. Toby Smith.

Reserves: 16. James O'Reilly, 17. Chris Eves, 18. Ben May, 19. Vaea Fifita, 20. Brad Shields, 21. Jamie Booth, 22. Jackson Garden-Bachop, 23. Julian Savea.

Reds: 15. Hamish Stewart, 14. Filipo Daugunu, 13. Samu Kerevi, 12. Duncan Paia'aua, 11. Jordan Petaia, 10. Jono Lance, 9. Ben Lucas, 8. Scott Higginbotham (c), 7. George Smith, 6. Angus Scott-Young, 5. Kane Douglas, 4. Izack Rodda, 3. Taniela Tupou, 2. Brandon Paenga-Amosa, 1. JP Smith.