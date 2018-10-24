Watch: All Blacks hookers Dane Coles, Codie Taylor grind through gruelling weights session

All Blacks hookers Dane Coles and Codie Taylor are gearing up for a physical third Bledisloe Cup Test in Japan thanks to a tough weights session.

The pair of front rowers worked through the session ahead of Saturday's Test against the Wallabies yesterday, going through exercises such as pull ups and weighted squats.

It's likely Taylor will don the No.2 jersey when the squad is revealed later this week with Coles only just returning from nearly a year of rehab for numerous injuries.

Coles said earlier this week he accepted the roles had reversed between himself and Taylor.

"The All Blacks will have a plan around that, and they won't just chuck me in the deep end.

I'm stoked for him (Taylor). He's taken his chances, and it's up to me and Nate (Nathan Harris) to try to catch him.