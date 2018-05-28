 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Rugby


Watch: All Blacks front rowers squat about 200kg in brutal gym workout

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The All Blacks front rowers didn't shy away from showcasing what they can do in the gym today, as the New Zealand national teamed linked up in Christchurch this morning ahead of their France Test series.

Ofa Tu'ungafasi and Owen Franks stacked about 200kg on the squat rack in Christchurch, with Codie Taylor showing front rowers can do chin ups.
Source: 1 NEWS

All Blacks props Ofa Tu'ungafasi and Owen Franks loaded the squat rack with about 200kg of plates.

Hooker Codie Taylor pumped out several reps of chin up exercises.

The All Blacks play their first international match of the year against France next Saturday at Eden Park in Auckland.

Related

All Blacks

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:15
1
After every try scored by the Barbarians Loni Uhila led the team of international superstars with unique dance celebrations.

Video: Tongan Bear brings distinct Polynesian flavour to Barbarians, leads team in celebration dances as they hammer woeful England

00:15
2
Vito scored two tries in the Barbarians’ 63-45 win over England at Twickenham.

Watch: Barbarians execute perfect set-move try for Victor Vito as Babas put 60 on shell-shocked England in humiliating defeat

3
The Hurricanes and Crusaders meet this Friday, but there's no tension amongst the All Blacks.

Super Rugby Power Rankings: Crusaders cement their spot at the top, Aussie conference just got tighter

00:30
4
Ofa Tu'ungafasi and Owen Franks stacked about 200kg on the squat rack in Christchurch, with Codie Taylor showing front rowers can do chin ups.

Watch: All Blacks front rowers squat about 200kg in brutal gym workout

5

Legendary New Zealand middle distance runner and Auckland councillor Dick Quax dies

The Hurricanes and Crusaders meet this Friday, but there's no tension amongst the All Blacks.

Super Rugby Power Rankings: Crusaders cement their spot at the top, Aussie conference just got tighter

Campbell Burnes breaks down who's rising and falling in Super Rugby.

Obituary: Dick Quax, Olympic medallist and Auckland politician, dies aged 70

The champion middle-distance runner succumbed to his cancer battle today.


03:52
HEIHEI launched over the weekend, the chairman of children’s screen trust Janette Howe explains the content

Worried about what your children are watching online? HEIHEI is a new streaming service that is safe for kids

HEIHEI launched over the weekend, the chairman of children’s screen trust Janette Howe explains the content

21:32
A small group of New Zealanders has been slipping in and out of North Korea for almost a decade, as part of an unlikely collaboration that could end up saving the world’s migratory shore birds.

The Secret North Korea Stopover: Following the world's migratory shorebirds

A small group of New Zealanders has been slipping in and out of North Korea for almost a decade, as part of an unlikely collaboration that could end up saving the world’s migratory shore birds.

01:38
The National Party leader said he would be "loath" to take abortion out of the Crimes Act.

'I'd be loath to' - National's Simon Bridges says abortion should stay in the Crimes Act

Mr Bridges says New Zealand's law is working fine, so why change.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 