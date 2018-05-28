Watch: All Blacks front rowers squat about 200kg in brutal gym workout

Source:
The All Blacks front rowers didn't shy away from showcasing what they can do in the gym today, as the New Zealand national teamed linked up in Christchurch this morning ahead of their France Test series.
All Blacks props Ofa Tu'ungafasi and Owen Franks loaded the squat rack with about 200kg of plates.
Hooker Codie Taylor pumped out several reps of chin up exercises.
The All Blacks play their first international match of the year against France next Saturday at Eden Park in Auckland.
