Watch: All Blacks debutant dedicates Test debut to grandparents - 'I know they're looking down on me'

All Blacks prop Karl Tu'inukuafe spoke to media about his emotional Test debut, coming off the bench and shining in his side's 52-11 win over France at Eden Park.

Tu'inukuafe, 25, made his first appearance for the All Blacks in the win over France, capping a remarkable rise only making his Super Rugby debut for the Chiefs earlier this year.

Speaking to media after the match, the prop explained his emotions, after he could be seen fighting back tears during the national anthem.

"I was just thinking about my grandparents, wishing they were here to see it," he said.

"I know they're looking down on me, I was real happy once it was over.

Tu'inukuafe also spoke about his first experience as an All Black, winning a penalty with his very first scrum.