TODAY |

Watch All Blacks coach Steve Hansen don cap as he's made chief of police in Japanese city of Beppu

1 NEWS
More From
Rugby
All Blacks
Rugby World Cup
Crime and Justice
Asia

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen will be leading a different team for a day while over in Japan after he was made chief of police in the Japanese City of Beppu.

Hansen was given the job for a day as a sign of respect to him and his team, who are staying in the city ahead of their Rugby World Cup match against Canada on Wednesday.

Hansen was decorated in a sash which read "one-day Chief Police officer" and also handed a police officer's hat, which he wore proudly. 

"Very humbling to be recognised as the chief of police of Beppu for the day," Hansen told gathered media. 

Your playlist will load after this ad

The All Blacks coach doesn’t pass up chances at jokes, particularly when he gets questions like this. Source: 1 NEWS

"I don't have a clue how I'm going to run the city. I won't be able to do it as well as my colleague, the real chief."

It won't be a completely new experience for Hansen though, who served in the New Zealand Police for six years before becoming a top rugby coach.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The All Blacks coach is being given the full treatment at the Rugby World Cup. Source: 1 NEWS

If all else fails, his more recent experiences as a head coach will help him, he said.

"I guess the big similarity is you're doing things under pressure, you're doing things as a team, you can't be an individual on the police force, you can't be an individual in a game of rugby," he said.

After the short ceremony at the police station, Hansen went on patrol across the city, visiting the tourist information centre of Beppu train station and headed down to a commercial centre.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Hansen's six years serving in the NZ Police will definitely come in handy. Source: Reuters
More From
Rugby
All Blacks
Rugby World Cup
Crime and Justice
Asia
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:40
Watch: USA flanker earns 2019 RWC's first red card after brutal no-arms hit on England star
2
Israel Folau's return to rugby league blocked, Mate Ma'a Tonga stars' boycott likely to end with board suspended
3
Promising Kiwi tennis player Carolina Lewis dies unexpectedly in US, aged 23
4
Irish writer tells Seven Sharp why he stands by article calling for an end to the All Blacks' haka
5
Barrett brothers adapting to Beauden’s 'star status' in Japan
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
00:22

Manu Samoa's Rey Leelo cops three-match ban for yellow card, punishment delayed for other sin-binned teammate
00:34

England score seven-tries-to-one in Rugby World Cup rout of USA
00:14

Taranaki score sensational try after rare scoreless half as Bulls beat Southland
00:39

Italy impress in big win over Canada