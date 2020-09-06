Watch: All Blacks bolter Tupou Vaa’i tells his family he made Ian Foster’s squad

Tupou Vaa’i’s family recorded video of the All Blacks bolter telling them he had made Ian Foster’s squad for 2020.

The TikTok video shows the 20-year-old speaking to his family in a video call yesterday morning.

He quickly becomes emotional and uses a towel to cover his face.

“I’ve got some good news this morning, I just want to let you all know I made the All Blacks,” he says as his family begin screaming with joy.