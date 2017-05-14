Watch: All Black Waisake Naholo suspended for THIS shoulder charge - to miss Highlanders clash with Force

All Blacks winger Waisake Naholo has been suspended for one week for a shoulder charge against a Bulls player on Sunday and will miss the Highlanders' match against the Western Force on Saturday night.

The incident occurred in the 64th minute of the match in the Highlanders' 17-10 win over the Bulls at Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria.

He was red carded along with Bulls lock RG Snyman who made dangerous contact with a Highlanders player's head while clearing out a ruck.

The SANZAAR review committee said Naholo's contact with Bulls' midfielder Burger Odendaal was indeed dangerous.

"With respect to sanction the SANZAAR review committee deemed the act of foul play merited a low-end entry point of two weeks," said the SANZAAR review committee in a statement.

"However, taking into account mitigating factors including the player's good judicial record and early guilty plea, the committee reduced the suspension to one week.

