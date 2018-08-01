Watch: All Black Nehe Milner-Skudder powers through gruelling weights session

Hurricanes outside back Nehe Milner-Skudder appears to have left his recent shoulder issues well and truly behind him as he smashed an upper body workout with All Blacks teammates in Christchurch yesterday.
The 27-year-old worked through the All Blacks gym session at the Apollo Projects High Performance Centre, tackling squats and the bench press as he did so.
Milner-Skudder has been denied All Blacks opportunities the past two years due to shoulder injuries but he told 1 NEWS earier this year he's just happy to be playing.
"Any chance I get, it's about enjoying it, doing what I need to do, and helping the team out."