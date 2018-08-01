 

Watch: All Black Nehe Milner-Skudder powers through gruelling weights session

1 NEWS
Hurricanes outside back Nehe Milner-Skudder appears to have left his recent shoulder issues well and truly behind him as he smashed an upper body workout with All Blacks teammates in Christchurch yesterday.

The 27-year-old worked through the All Blacks gym session at the Apollo Projects High Performance Centre, tackling squats and the bench press as he did so.

Milner-Skudder has been denied All Blacks opportunities the past two years due to shoulder injuries but he told 1 NEWS earier this year he's just happy to be playing.

"Any chance I get, it's about enjoying it, doing what I need to do, and helping the team out."

The Hurricanes fullback dove head-first into today's workout in Christchurch. Source: 1 NEWS
Video: Rieko Ioane smashes All Blacks’ upper body workout with chin ups and high pull deadlift

1 NEWS
Blues star Rieko Ioane grabbed today's All Blacks gym session with both hands as he and others assembled for training before Monday's Rugby Championship squad naming.

Ioane powered through an upper body workout which featured exercises such as chin ups and high pull deadlifts at the Apollo Projects High Performance Centre in Christchurch.

The 21-year-old finished the Super Rugby season as the Blues' top try-scorer, crossing the line 10 times throughout 2018.

Since debuting for the All Blacks in 2016 against Italy, he has scored 16 tries in 16 Tests.

The Blues speedster made the most of the weights session in Christchurch. Source: 1 NEWS
1 NEWS
While Christchurch is gearing up to host this weekend's Super Rugby final, there’s another battle happening in the Garden City as All Blacks players fight for field time in the upcoming Rugby Championship.

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen told reporters today players are putting their hands up across the board.

However he said those calling for in-form first-five Richie Mo’unga to take over the No.10 jersey to cool their jets.

"He's playing behind a Rolls-Royce pack. He's playing the way we're expecting him to play behind a pack like that," Hansen said.

"It's going to be really interesting to see how he does in a big game. It's not a test match, but it's probably the closest you will get to one without playing one. I'm really looking forward to seeing how he drives the team around the park and does those things."

Another area of interest happens to be in the loose forwards, with Shannon Frizell continuing to impress selectors.

Hansen said while Liam Squire remains the first choice at blindside, he hinted there were plans in place for the one-Test Highlander.

The full squad for the Rugby Championship is named on Monday ahead of the first Bledisloe Test which takes place two weeks later.

Coach Steve Hansen says a number of players are putting their hands up. Source: 1 NEWS
