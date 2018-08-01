Watch: All Black Nehe Milner-Skudder powers through gruelling weights session

While Christchurch is gearing up to host this weekend's Super Rugby final, there’s another battle happening in the Garden City as All Blacks players fight for field time in the upcoming Rugby Championship.

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen told reporters today players are putting their hands up across the board.

However he said those calling for in-form first-five Richie Mo’unga to take over the No.10 jersey to cool their jets.

"He's playing behind a Rolls-Royce pack. He's playing the way we're expecting him to play behind a pack like that," Hansen said.

"It's going to be really interesting to see how he does in a big game. It's not a test match, but it's probably the closest you will get to one without playing one. I'm really looking forward to seeing how he drives the team around the park and does those things."

Another area of interest happens to be in the loose forwards, with Shannon Frizell continuing to impress selectors.

Hansen said while Liam Squire remains the first choice at blindside, he hinted there were plans in place for the one-Test Highlander.