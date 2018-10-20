 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Watch: Akira Ioane sends message to All Blacks selectors, puts Auckland into Mitre 10 Cup final

1 NEWS
Topics
Rugby

Auckland number eight Akira Ioane has sent a message to All Blacks selectors, helping his side to the Mitre 10 Cup Premiership final with a dominant display in the 38-17 win over Wellington at Eden Park.

Overlooked for Steve Hansen's 51-man end of year tour squad, Ioane came to the party in Auckland's semi-final, with two tries to see his side through to next week's final against Canterbury.

It was Wellington that started the better of the two sides, with Lions fullback Wes Goosen scoring in the opening minutes to put his side ahead.

Not to be outdone though, Auckland hit back through Melani Nanai, before Fa'atiga Lemalu put the hosts ahead.

Ioane then grabbed his first try of the afternoon, going over from close range to give Auckland a 24-10 halftime lead.

Again, Wellington struck first in the second spell, this time through Teariki Ben-Nicholas, before Ioane went over from close range once again to put Auckland in the driver's seat.

Marco Fepulea'i all but sealed the win, scoring in the final 10 minutes to give Auckland their first shot at a provincial title since 2007.

The discarded flanker scored twice in his side's 38-17 win over Wellington. Source: SKY
Topics
Rugby
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:33
Mate Ma'a Tonga fans are packing into a sold out Mt Smart for tonight's Test against Australia.
Watch: Army of Tongan supporters descend on Mt Smart Stadium
2
Tonga’s league team take on Australia in Auckland on October 20.
Meet George, possibly Mate Ma'a Tonga's biggest fan, ahead of tonight's Australia Test
3
The discarded flanker scored twice in his side's 38-17 win over Wellington.
Watch: Akira Ioane sends message to All Blacks selectors, puts Auckland into Mitre 10 Cup final
4
'I don't know where he'd play' - Dragons don't need Jarryd Hayne, says club legend
5
Jason Taumalolo leads Tonga's Sipi Tau
LIVE: Mate Ma'a Tonga face Kangaroos in historic Test clash in Auckland
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
00:47
A whopping 51 players are making the trip to Japan with the All Blacks.

'We have to run two buses' - Brodie Retallick relishing All Blacks' biggest ever touring squad
England rugby coach Eddie Jones

'This is not new territory' - Eddie Jones unfazed by impending England sacking
Liam Squire attempts to disrupt an offload from Kurtley Beale. 3rd Bledisloe Cup rugby test match, Australia v All Blacks, Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane, Australia. 21 October 2017. Copyright Image: David Neilson / www.photosport.nz

Kurtley Beale wants Wallabies to don indigenous jerseys for Rugby World Cup - 'It represents all of Australia'
Psychologist Sara Chatwin has some tips for Michael Cheika, who was left fuming at the weekend.

Cheika to back retention of assistants in upcoming Rugby Australia meeting about Wallabies' dismal season