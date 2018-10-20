Watch: Akira Ioane sends message to All Blacks selectors, puts Auckland into Mitre 10 Cup final

Auckland number eight Akira Ioane has sent a message to All Blacks selectors, helping his side to the Mitre 10 Cup Premiership final with a dominant display in the 38-17 win over Wellington at Eden Park.

Overlooked for Steve Hansen's 51-man end of year tour squad, Ioane came to the party in Auckland's semi-final, with two tries to see his side through to next week's final against Canterbury.

It was Wellington that started the better of the two sides, with Lions fullback Wes Goosen scoring in the opening minutes to put his side ahead.

Not to be outdone though, Auckland hit back through Melani Nanai, before Fa'atiga Lemalu put the hosts ahead.

Ioane then grabbed his first try of the afternoon, going over from close range to give Auckland a 24-10 halftime lead.

Again, Wellington struck first in the second spell, this time through Teariki Ben-Nicholas, before Ioane went over from close range once again to put Auckland in the driver's seat.