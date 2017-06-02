 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Rugby


Watch: Akira Ioane and Melani Nanai combine to set up blazing Blues try, snatching historic Super Rugby win from Reds at the death

share

Source:

NZN

The Blues have timed their run superbly to edge the Reds 34-29 in the first-ever Super Rugby match in Apia, Samoa, tonight.

The Blues escaped the first ever Super Rugby game in Samoa with a late win over the Reds after a sublime effort down the left.
Source: SKY

The Kiwis ran in five tries to three, but had to work right to the final whistle in a match where the lead changed hands regularly.

The Blues started with a hiss and a roar, winning a rare tighthead before Rene Ranger sliced through some indifferent Reds defence to touch down in his first game since early March.

Rieko Ioane added the Blues' second just three minutes later, flanker Kara Pryor making a storming run down the left before offloading for Ranger to draw the defence and send Ioane clear.

Ranger made the most of his Super Rugby return in the opening minutes after setting Apia Park alight with some red-hot moves.
Source: SKY

Trailing 12-0 after 10 minutes, the Reds suffered a further blow with the loss of centre and skipper Samu Kerevi with an ankle injury.

But they managed to fight back to find both field position and momentum, a well-organised rolling maul twice coming up short before prop Taniela Tupou proved unstoppable from close range on the third attempt.

Poor Reds defence at the lineout gifted the Blues their third try as the half-hour mark neared, Pryor powering over from the lineout drive to extend the Aucklanders lead to 17-5.

The Reds' strength on the lineout drive paid dividends five minutes later, hooker Andrew Ready scoring in his first game for nearly two months, but Blues first-five Piers Francis banged over a 45m penalty to extend the lead to 20-12 at half-time.

The Reds lost lock and Wallabies bolter Lukhan Tui soon after the restart to a shoulder injury, but managed to pile on 10 unanswered points in the first 20 minutes of the second spell.

A Quade Cooper penalty narrowed the gap, then replacement flanker Adam Korczyk crashed over from the pick and go to give the Reds the lead.

The Blues struggled to cut down their handling errors, particularly at the breakdown, but hit back with a superb counterattacking surge down the right wing which was finished off by lock Gerard Cowley-Tuioti.

The try triggered a hectic closing 20 minutes, Tupou claiming his second try of the match from a charge down as the Reds hit the front again at 29-27.

With five minutes remaining, replacement No.10 Stephen Perofeta gave the Blues the final say, finishing off another superb counterattack set up by a mesmerising run from fullback Melani Nanai down the left touch.

Related

Blues

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:30
1
Ranger made the most of his Super Rugby return in the opening minutes after setting Apia Park alight with some red-hot moves.

As it happened: Blues rob Reds in error-ridden Super Rugby clash in Samoa with game-winning try in final minutes

00:30
2
Land Rover BAR lead at the start and were neck and neck at Gate 1 until they hashed up a shocking gybe.

America's Cup recap: Freakish Team NZ put competition on notice, blowing British rivals out of the water

01:10
3
Osborne is joined by the likes of Kieran Reid and Valerie Adams in this re-working of the Kiwi classic.

Video: All Blacks star turned cop Glen Osborne stars in brilliant Lions tour version of Tutira Mai Nga Iwi

02:06
4
The ex-All Blacks back turned Northland cop picks up the guitar to get rugby fans fired up for the Lions series.

Full video: Glen Osborne leads all-star cast in epic version of Tutira Mai Nga Iwi


00:48
5
The golf icon still manages to get a laugh from officers even though he slurs his words and finds it difficult to follow instructions following his DUI arrest.

Watch: 'Thinning and brown' – Tiger Woods jokes about his hair in new arrest video

03:11
Emmanuel Macron urged engineers and innovators disappointed with Donald Trump’s decision to come to France and work there.

'Make our planet great again' - world leaders slam Trump for leaving Paris climate deal

French President Emmanuel Macron has told disaffected US engineers to come and work in France.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

00:21
It's fair to say the PM’s strong suit isn’t dancing - but he can now add a Matai title to his name.

Watch: PM Bill English mistaken for John Key ...then shows off awkward dance moves after receiving Samoan title

The prime minister was given the Leuluaialiiotumua matai title in the village of Faleula where his wife Mary hails from.

00:30
In light winds, expected to be the norm, the Kiwis put on an absolute master class.

Watch: Massive foils catapult Team NZ past bungling BAR, as Ben Ainslie screams at crew

In light winds, expected to be the norm from here, the Kiwis put on a master class. BAR ...not so much.

01:10
Osborne is joined by the likes of Kieran Reid and Valerie Adams in this re-working of the Kiwi classic.

Video: All Blacks star turned cop Glen Osborne stars in brilliant Lions tour version of Tutira Mai Nga Iwi

Osborne is joined by the likes of Kieran Reid and Valerie Adams in this re-working of the Kiwi classic.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ