Watch: 'Absolutely ruthless!' - Crusaders carve Highlanders apart for blistering first-half try

The Crusaders were at their free flowing best in their 25-22 victory over the Highlanders in Christchurch, with winger Seta Tamanivalu grabbing this try to cement his side's advantage.

Second-five Ryan Crotty made an incisive break through the Highlanders' line, before Crusaders exploited a huge overlap to see Tamanivalu cross over for his side's second try of the game.

The Crusaders would claim the match after the siren, thanks to a Mitch Hunt drop goal after the Highlanders produced a spirited comeback in the second half.