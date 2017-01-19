 

Watch: 18-year-old sensation Alena Saili’s blockbusting runs at Sevens Nationals help her crack Black Ferns

Saili caught the eye of new Sevens' coach Alan Bunting in Rotorua – and it's easy to see why.
Denis Istomin played the game of his life as he took down his revered opponent in a five set thriller.

Watch: The moment tennis giant Novak Djokovic is dumped out of Australian Open by a player ranked 117 in the world

The Warriors centre may not have initially been part of the Westbrook / Durant storyline but he left his mark on it today.

Boom! Zaza Pachulia stands over Westbrook after brutal collision in heated match

The Thunder guard had 10 turnovers in the 100-121 loss to the Warriors, but this was by far the worst.

Watch: What are you doing Westbrook? OKC superstar's brain explosion sees him carry ball up the court like it's rugby

Jim Allen's concrete mural has been a feature of 61 Molesworth St since it opened in 1965.

'Significant' Wellington mural to be saved from quake-hit Molesworth St building

Sculptor Jim Allen's concrete mural has wowed visitors to 61 Molesworth St since 1965.

00:33
It was a wild ride for those on board a Jetstar flight to Wellington yesterday.

Video: 'My heart was in my throat' - passengers clap as Jetstar flight makes 'bumpy' landing during severe Wellington winds

A visitor from Australia had her camera rolling as the plane touched down.

00:18
The city is enduring strong gusts today which have disrupted the transport system.

Clear skies in Wellington as severe weather passes but thunderstorms could hit Auckland, Northland later today

There was widespread transport disruption in the capital today due to the severe weather.

02:14
New York-based Chris Liddell has been assistant to the President-elect.

Kiwi appointed senior aide to Donald Trump 'doesn't bring a lot of ego and he just gets things done'

New York-based Chris Liddell has been assistant to the President-elect.

01:13
Summary: Up and coming young singer Sianne Dougherty busted some beautiful notes after sharing her story about being a mum and her career.

Watch: Rising Kiwi singer whose voice will blow you away grew up believing she had no talent

Sianne Dougherty stunned our friends from Te Karere yesterday with this impromptu performance.


 
