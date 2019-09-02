'Waste of time' - Steve Hansen rubbishes British pundit's claim All Blacks are 'cynical cheats'

All Blacks' coach Steve Hansen has called a British pundit's claim that the All Blacks are "cynical cheats" a "waste of time".

His comments come after former England playmaker Stuart Barnes wrote an opinion piece for The Sunday Times in which he described what he said were the two sides of the All Blacks' play style.

"New Zealand, the most positive attacking team in the world, have their flip side. They are also the most cynical cheats at a breakdown," Barnes wrote.

When asked by a reporter about Barnes' analysis, Hansen was quick to shut down talk of his team playing dirty at the breakdown.

"I haven't even given it any thought, waste of time," Hansen said.

He went on to say: "We're no different than any other team at the breakdown, but he's got to say something because he has to sell his papers."