'It wasn't my fault, it was doc' – Rieko Ioane jokes about miracle recovery for Wales Test

Rieko Ioane has joked about his miraculous recovery from a shoulder injury, that threatened to see him miss the All Blacks' 33-18 win over Wales in Cardiff this morning.

Ioane, 20, was initially slated to miss this morning's clash with a shoulder injury suffered against Scotland last week, however would recover in time to not only start the match, but score twice to claim the man of the match award.

Speaking to media after the match, Ioane was happy to shift blame onto the team doctor.

"It wasn't my fault, it was doc's fault," Ioane joked.

"It was just a bit of miscommunication between everyone - making it a bit worse than it actually was."