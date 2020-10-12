TODAY |

'Wasn't a game that was Test match level' – Tuipulotu's scathing evaluation of All Blacks' draw

Source:  1 NEWS

All Blacks lock Patrick Tuipulotu was scathing in his evaluation of the drawn first Bledisloe Cup Test, saying the result “almost feels like a loss for us”

Your playlist will load after this ad

The All Blacks lock said the draw in Wellington did not feel like it was played at Test match level. Source: 1 NEWS

He also said the game didn’t feel like it was played at Test match level.

Wind and rain during the match in Wellington made the kicking games tough for both sides, Tuipulotu said.

“The game itself, quite a sombre feeling now, a draw almost feels like a loss for us.”

 “I think it’s not really up to our standard, for myself I feel like it wasn’t a game that was Test match level even though it was a Test.”

“I think the kicking game for both teams was a struggle, especially in those conditions, the Cake Tin, the wind is always swirling and any team that puts up a contested ball is going to be hard to try and catch, that put us under pressure, not only us but both teams.”

“Also, we didn’t really get a flow of the game, it was quite stop-start, a lot of scrum resets.”

“In terms of that, it was not really up to our standard.”

The Blues captain also spoke of his pride at watching his Super Rugby teammates Caleb Clarke and Hoskins Sotutu, who he completed post-game media obligations alongside, make their Test debuts.

“I’m certainly happy that we got our three debutants on (lock Tupou Vaa'i was the third debutant after replacing Tuipulotu),” the Blues captain said.

“Extremely proud of these two (Clarke and Sototu) right beside me, seeing them grow right through the Auckland and Blues set-up, to see them actually get on and have a lot of impact, get the ball in their hands and have a lot to do, it’s pretty amazing.”

Rugby
All Blacks
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:54
Ian Foster defends Rieko Ioane, says botched try not the reason for Bledisloe draw
2
Rennie and Foster's very different takes on Bledisloe dropped goal fail
3
'Quite the emotional rollercoaster' - All Blacks debutant admits his 'heart sank' after injury-time error
4
'Wasn't a game that was Test match level' – Tuipulotu's scathing evaluation of All Blacks' draw
5
UFC fighter sends shock waves through MMA world with stunning spin-kick KO
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
01:01

Dave Rennie says Wallabies 'not celebrating in the changing rooms' after Bledisloe draw
01:54

Ian Foster defends Rieko Ioane, says botched try not the reason for Bledisloe draw
00:11

Epic Bledisloe opener ends in draw after Wallabies' extra time penalty hits post
00:19

Rieko Ioane botches certain try on halftime after All Blacks' superb counterattack