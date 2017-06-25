 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Rugby


'I wasn't expecting the ball to bounce that way' - Rieko Ioane gives insight into THAT try against Lions

share

Source:

1 NEWS

It was a memorable night for the young All Blacks winger at Eden Park who scored two tries in their 30-15 win over the Lions.

The rookie was the star of the show on his home turf as his two tries helped slay the Lion 30-15 at Eden Park.
Source: SKY
The rookie was the star of the show on his home turf as his two tries helped slay the Lion 30-15 at Eden Park.
Source: SKY

The second of the pair particularly showing off the rookie's devastating speed after a fortuitous bounce after a TJ Pereneara kick bounced out of fullback Liam Williams' hands and into the arms of Reiko Ioane.

The humble new All Black playing down his effort, pointing towards the lucky bounce as a major factor in the 5 pointer.

"I wasn't expecting the ball to bounce that way and I'm sure they weren't either".

All Blacks fans will be eagerly awaiting to see if the 20 year old will retain the number 11 jersey when the All Blacks next face the Lions in Wellington next Saturday.

Related

Lions Tour of NZ

All Blacks

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:30
1
Team NZ fell behind early in race five, then took off and left Oracle far behind.

America's Cup LIVE: Team New Zealand v Oracle, race 6

00:20
2
The young winger scored on his home turf as to cap off clinical passing play at Eden Park.

All Blacks vanquish Lions at Eden Park to claim opening Test victory

00:30
3
Team NZ fell behind early in race five, then took off and left Oracle far behind.

Statement! Flying Team NZ rocket ship hands Oracle a lesson in crew work, blitzes to massive victory


00:25
4
The rookie winger says his mum will be the decider on where the jersey will end up.

Proud Rieko Ioane reveals what will happen to his All Blacks jersey after heroic performance against Lions


00:35
5
Playing for the first time in nearly seven weeks, Read lead the way in the 30-15 win against the Lions.

All Blacks draw first blood as Hansen's men tame Gatland's Lions

00:30
Team NZ fell behind early in race five, then took off and left Oracle far behind.

America's Cup LIVE: Team New Zealand v Oracle, race 6

1 NEWS NOW brings you live coverage of the 35th America's Cup finals series from Bermuda's Great Sound.

01:04
The 18-year-old has signed a lucrative three-year deal with the Sharks.

Christchurch teen Cruz Topai-Aveai set for the bright lights of the NRL, signs with Sharks

The 18-year-old has signed a lucrative three-year deal with the Cronulla Sharks.

02:01
The All Blacks captain will play his 98th Test tomorrow night after overcoming his thumb injury.

'The body's in good nick!' Kieran Read ready to go against physical Lions after two months on the sidelines

The All Blacks captain will play his 98th Test tonight after overcoming his thumb injury.

00:25
Here's a clue. He’s supposedly one member of a 90s band that was absolutely …massive.

Watch: Did old mate just accidentally reveal Banksy's identity?

DJ Goldie was talking about the art industry cashing in on Banksy's art when he said the name. "No disrespect to..."

03:00
Before the Chibok girls made headlines worldwide, Kiwi photographer Ruth McDowall found herself documenting the lives of Boko Haram's first kidnapping victims.

In her own words: Taranaki photographer's journey from small town NZ to one-on-one with the victims of Boko Haram

Before the Chibok girls made headlines worldwide, Kiwi photographer Ruth McDowall found herself documenting the lives of Boko Haram's first kidnapping victims.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ