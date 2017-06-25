'I wasn't expecting the ball to bounce that way' - Reiko Ioane gives insight into THAT try against Lions

It was a memorable night for the young All Blacks winger at Eden Park who scored two tries in their 30-15 win over the Lions.

The second of the pair particularly showing off the rookie's devastating speed after a fortuitous bounce after a TJ Pereneara kick bounced out of fullback Liam Williams' hands and into the arms of Reiko Ioane.

The humble new All Black playing down his effort, pointing towards the lucky bounce as a major factor in the 5 pointer.

"I wasn't expecting the ball to bounce that way and I'm sure they weren't either".