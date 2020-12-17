Warriors vow not to be ground down by time away amid three-month stint in Australia

The Warriors have vowed to not be put off by the prospect of another year on the road as they begin a minimum three-month stint in Australia.

The team touched down in Tamworth today, with uncertainty still surrounding how long they will be away from home for.

At this stage they have committed to remaining in Australia until at least April 4, but whether they can host games in Auckland from round five will depend on the Covid-19 quarantine measures.

Tomorrow's return to pre-season training will mark the first time several players have seen each other since the end of last season.

Pre-Christmas training was done in two separate groups, with those who wanted to remain in Australia at the end of the 2020 season able to train there.

The Warriors won just three of their first 11 games last year in a season full of uncertainty and no home games and players leaving early, before rebounding late.

But while there is again little clarity on whether they will be able to return to Auckland from May, CEO Cameron George says it won't hurt the team on the field in 2021.

"Starting the 2021 season in Australia isn't what we wanted to do but it's what we have to do," George wrote in an open letter to fans.

"This time around, however, we're prepared for what lies ahead and accept that the future still remains very uncertain.

"We want all our fans to know that despite the adversity we are again dealing with, we're committed to fronting up and having a crack.

"We do so willingly, ready to overcome anything that may be thrown our way.

"We do not want anyone feeling sorry for us and, while it's not a perfect situation, it's what we've been tasked to do."

The Warriors "host" Gold Coast and Newcastle at Central Coast Stadium in the opening two rounds of the season, before being away in round three and four.