Warriors forward escapes ban after catching Broncos rival in the face with elbow, sparking brawl

AAP

Tevita Satae and Andrew McCullough have escaped NRL suspensions after the pair came to blows in the Warriors' 26-16 win over Brisbane.

Chris Satae was sinbinned for using his elbow as he ran at Andrew McCullough, with the Broncos hooker also seeing yellow for retaliation.
Warriors forward Satae and Broncos hooker McCullough were both sin-binned for their part in the brawl in the first half yesterday.

Both sides came together after Satae raised his elbow in a tackle and caught McCullough in the throat.

McCullough responded by throwing a flurry of punches, which resulted in him being marched for 10 minutes.

Both were charged by the match review committee today but will be free to play this week.

Satae was charged with grade one dangerous contact but will be available for selection against Melbourne yesterday with an early guilty plea.

He could consider himself lucky after South Sydney's Sam Burgess was banned for two weeks for a similar incident earlier in the year.

McCullough was handed an $1261 fine while teammate Josh McGuire copped a $1865 fine for making contact with referee Grant Atkins in the aftermath of the ugly incident.

