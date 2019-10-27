Warren Gatland's family all in Japan supporting Kiwi coach and Wales' dream of RWC glory

It’s been twelve years of following and supporting dad around the world but the Gatland family isn’t complaining.

Six Nations Grand Slams, two British and Irish Lions tours but a World Cup final would be some finish to Gatland’s time in the North and with Wales.

Gatland’s son and Highlanders first-five Bryn told 1 NEWS in Yokohama ahead of tonight’s semi-final the tournament in Japan is a special end to a large part of the family’s life.

“For us, it’s an end of an era but it could be a dream end of an era for him so it’s right up there,” Bryn said.

“It’s not often we get all four of us together - our grandparents are here [in Japan] as well and my sisters fiancé Sam so we are all here supporting dad.”

There have been times over the course of his twelve years in charge when Gatland has relied on that support.

Gatland’s wife Trudi said 2017 and the Lions Tour of New Zealand was one of the toughest years for both him and those around him.

“The Lions stuff two years ago in New Zealand was huge,” she told 1 NEWS.

“He was pretty nervous and uptight around that time but that was a different scenario altogether - this one he seems more relaxed. I think he is really confident.”

But with a return to New Zealand sealed for next year, the Rugby World Cup is an opportunity for one final flourish with Wales.

And as for their chances tonight, there’s not many in a better position to comment than Gatland’s son who has even trained with Wales in Japan.

“Defence will win you games - I think that will be a main focus for them stopping that Springboks size.

“From what I’ve been a part of, they are looking very sharp.”