Warren Gatland would 'love to be involved' with NZ Super Rugby team after Lions Tour

Kiwi coach Warren Gatland was revealed as the British and Irish Lions coach for their 2021 tour of South Africa but he already has his sites set on his job after that in 2022 - Super Rugby.

Gatland was confirmed for his third tour in charge of the Lions overnight but he admits he's already got plans in place for after it.

"My future is going to be the 2019 World Cup [with Wales], look at a few things in between, and then the start of my [Lions] role in August 2020," Gatland told the BBC.

"I'll focus 100 per cent on the Lions for those 12 months and then hopefully have an opportunity to go back to New Zealand and pick up something and then take it from there.

"I would love to be involved with Super Rugby and to challenge myself with that.

"I want to go back. I have been head coach with Waikato and won a championship there, and I want to challenge myself with Super Rugby."

Gatland has been coaching in the northern hemisphere for almost three decades but has two seasons under his belt as a technical advisor to the Chiefs in 2006 and 2007.

    Gatland said he's eager to take on the challenge of coaching a Kiwi Super Rugby side. Source: BBC
