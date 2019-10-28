Warren Gatland targeting a first win over the All Blacks as Wales coach

Lifting the World Cup aside, Warren Gatland is targeting his Everest as Wales coach in his last Test in charge – beating the All Blacks.

The agonising 16-19 defeat to South Africa in the semi-final means Wales will face New Zealand for third place, giving Gatland a final shot at the one side he hasn’t beaten as Welsh coach.

He got the better of Steve Hansen’s side while in charge of the British and Irish Lions in 2017, beating the All Blacks in the second Test in Wellington in the famous drawn series.

“For me, last game in charge of Wales against All Blacks will be hugely monumental,” Gatland said.

“As a coach, apart from being on the Lions, it’s the only team I haven’t beaten with Wales, it'll be nice to achieve that and look at some excitement in challenges ahead for me and going back to coaching in New Zealand with the Chiefs.”

In 11 previous clashes under Gatland, the closest winning margin for New Zealand against the Welsh has been seven points with Wales not having beaten the All Blacks since 1953.

Gatland said it would be a tough encounter between two sides who are hurting.

“We'll look closely over next couple of days how the players pull up for this, in the game against All Blacks as well, whether to make change and give some players a rest because it's a five day turnaround,” Gatland said.

“You're playing the All Blacks and they're probably hurting as much as we are. Tough game to play, third-fourth playoff.”

Gatland was also eyeing a chance at avenging the semi-final defeat to the Springboks when he takes the British and Irish Lions to South Africa in 2021.