TODAY |

Warren Gatland set to coach British and Irish Lions again for 2021 South Africa tour

AAP
More From
Rugby

The British and Irish Lions will name their head coach for 2021 tour of South Africa on Wednesday, with New Zealander Warren Gatland widely expected to be given the honour for the third time.

Gatland led the Lions to a series victory over Australia in 2013 and a drawn series against New Zealand in 2017. He was also an assistant in 2009 when Ian McGeechan's Lions lost 2-1 in South Africa.

Gatland, who led Wales to the Six Nations title this year, will stand down as the country's coach after the Rugby World Cup in Japan, having won three Grand Slams during his spell as the longest-serving coach in their history, having taken over in 2007.

Previously he has taken a sabbatical from his Wales duties to dedicate himself to the Lions but now he would be free from any distractions from when the World Cup ends on November 2.

Gatland said after the last Lions tour that he was frustrated by limited time given to prepare the team and by the shortened nature of the tour. He was also not happy at his treatment by some areas of the New Zealand media.

At the end of that tour he told journalists: "I'm done, I hated the tour. What I've learned from my Lions experiences is how difficult it is to put some continuity together in terms of people and staff, and the lack of preparation time. Let someone else do it. Let someone else reinvent the wheel."

Gatland, 55, has mellowed but will have to deal with an even tighter schedule in 2021. No official dates have yet been released but the tour is expected to last five weeks, featuring eight matches, down from six weeks and 10 games in 2017.

It is also likely to run from July into August - by far the latest in the year of any Lions tour - following the changes to the international calendar that take the European domestic seasons through to late June and give him only three weeks with the players before the first tour game.

The Lions' last series victory against the Springboks came in 1997, also under McGeechan, when the host nation were world champions.

The Liions' coach says his side have been welcomed everywhere they go.
Warren Gatland Source: Photosport
More From
Rugby
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Adam Zampa bowls against India
Cricket World Cup Diary: Adam Zampa's not a cheat, just a bit silly
2
Sarah Gregorious leads the Football Ferns' celebrations against England
US writer rips into Football Ferns ahead of World Cup - 'The cockroaches of women's international soccer'
3
1 NEWS
Baby Blacks fullback leaves Scottish defence in the dust with superb runaway try during World Cup win
4
1 NEWS
Wild NRL brawl sees four players sin-binned as haymakers, headbutts thrown in Knights' win over Bunnies
5
Aaron Finch had a few choice words he needed to get off his chest during the 36 run loss.
Australian captain leaves pitch fuming after poor running with David Warner leads to run out in World Cup loss to India
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
00:52
Jack Debreczeni will face his old flatmate Tom English this Friday in Melbourne.

'We're each-others' groomsmen' - Chiefs first-five expecting sledging from former Rebels teammate
02:03
Folau will argue under section 772 of the Fair Work Act he was wrongfully dismissed over his social media post.

Israel Folau saga left 'a lot of players disappointed' says Waratahs teammate
00:39
Retallick and Cane will co-captain the Chiefs against the Rebels this weekend.

'He's been massive' – Brodie Retallick hails Sam Cane's return from broken neck
00:45
Retallick is back as his side look to seal a Super Rugby playoff spot.

'About time, eh?' Brodie Retallick fit and firing for Chiefs' must-win Rebels clash