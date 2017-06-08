 

Warren Gatland says All Blacks selections provided 'no one we weren't expecting'

British and Irish Lions coach Warren Gatland says that today's All Blacks squad announcement has not caused any real shock among his side before their game against the Crusaders in Christchurch.

The Lions coach didn't appear surprised by the makeup of Steve Hansen’s squad announced today.
With rookies Ngani Laumape and Jordie Barrett receiving their maiden call-ups, there would be many in the Northern Hemisphere unaware of the pair's ability - however, Kiwi coach Gatland is ready for whatever the All Blacks will throw at his side.

"I don't think there's anyone in that squad that we weren't expecting," Gatland said.

"They're obviously a very settled squad, with a lot of players having been there over the last few years."

The Lions will meet Super Rugby's only unbeaten side in Christchurch on Saturday.
The Lions will be closely watching the All Blacks clash with Samoa at Eden Park next Friday, leading into the first Test at the same ground on June 24.

All Blacks squad to face Lions:

Forwards: Dane Coles, Codie Taylor, Nathan Harris, Joe Moody, Owen Franks, Wyatt Crockett, Ofa Tu'ungafasi, Charlie Faumuina, Luke Romano, Scott Barrett, Brodie Retallick, Sam Whitelock, Sam Cane, Ardie Savea, Jerome Kaino, Liam Squire, Kieran Read (C).

Backs: Aaron Smith, TJ Perenara, Tawera Kerr-Barlow, Aaron Cruden, Lima Sopoaga, Beauden Barrett, Sonny Bill Williams, Anton Lienert-Brown, Ryan Crotty, Rieko Ioane, Julian Savea, Waisake Naholo, Ben Smith, Jordie Barrett, Israel Dagg, Ngani Laumape.

Injury cover: Liam Coltman, Jack Goodhue, Vaea Fifita, Akira Ioane, Matt Todd.

