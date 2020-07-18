Warren Gatland relieved to avoid another Super Rugby family reunion

Chiefs coach Warren Gatland joked of the relief at not coming up against son Bryn, when his side meet the Highlanders in Super Rugby Aotearoa tomorrow.

In the opening match of the new-look competition, Gatland senior's Chiefs fell to a late defeat at the hands of the Highlanders under the roof of Forsyth Barr Stadium.

To make matters worse, the Highlanders' hero of the day was none other than Gatland's son Bryn, who came off the bench to kick a last-gasp drop goal, earning the Highlanders a 28-27 victory.

Gatland junior had initially been listed to miss that game, however a late injury to Josh Ioane saw him squeezed into the Highlanders' side at the final hour.

However with Ioane now fit again, Bryn Gatland will miss tomorrow's match in Hamilton, left out of the 23-man squad altogether.

Speaking to media today as his side seek to avoid equalling a club record losing run, Warren Gatland could at least take solace from the fact his son can't get in his way of victory this time around.

"Thank God for that, that's the last thing I need." Gatland joked.

"It was great for him, but I can tell you I wasn't the happiest person in the world. [But] you've got to put that behind you.

"We've got a responsibility, and I'm fully aware of that. It sits on my shoulders, and it's about is going out, performing at home, in front of our crowd and getting a result.

"We've been knocking on the door, but it's all about results."