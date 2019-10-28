Warren Gatland proud of his Welsh team - 'We punch massively above our weight'

Warren Gatland's last game in charge of Wales will be against his native New Zealand. He started the job with a game against England and wanted to finish off against the same rival — in the Rugby World Cup final.

Wales was level 16-16 with five minutes to go in the semifinal against South Africa but lost on Handre Pollard's late penalty goal. The Welsh are now 0-3 in World Cup semifinals, and will be playing for bronze against the three-time champion All Blacks.

"We punch massively above our weight in terms of the playing numbers in Wales, so I'm really proud of these guys, they've given us 100 per cent," Gatland said. "We're disappointed, but I think we can hold our heads high and leave Japan with a lot of respect."

Gatland has guided Wales to a Six Nations Grand Slam, and led the British and Irish Lions on successful tours. New Zealand is the only top-tier team he hasn't beaten as coach of Wales and he says "It'll be monumental."