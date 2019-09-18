TODAY |

Warren Gatland loses long-time assistant coach for RWC after alleged betting breach

Associated Press
Wales assistant coach Rob Howley has been sent home from the Rugby World Cup in Japan over a potential breach of betting rules.

The former Wales captain, who has been part of Warren Gatland's coaching team since 2008, has left the squad's base in Japan.

The Welsh Rugby Union says "Howley has returned to Wales to assist with an investigation in relation to a potential breach of World Rugby regulation 6, specifically betting on rugby union. The decision was taken to act immediately in light of recent information passed to the WRU."

Wales' opening World Cup game is against Georgia on Monday.

The WRU says Howley has "co-operated fully with our initial discussions" but adds that "if required, an independent panel will be appointed to hear the case."

Howley had been due to leave his Wales coaching role after the World Cup, along with Gatland and fellow assistants Shaun Edwards and Robin McBryde.

Howley enjoyed a glittering playing career, winning 59 caps for Wales and captaining his country on 22 occasions, while also helping Wasps to be crowned European champions in 2004.

He played for the British and Irish Lions in 1997 and 2001, and was part of the Lions coaching staff on their last three tours.

Source: Breakfast
