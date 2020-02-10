Warren Gatland gives rare insight into halftime talks after Chiefs' comeback wins

Chiefs coach Warren Gatland has given fans a rare insight into what he says at halftime after his team pulled off their second-straight comeback win over the weekend against the Crusaders.

The Chiefs were down 8-12 against the three-time defending champions in Hamilton on Saturday but after some instructions from Gatland in the sheds, managed to pull off a 25-15 victory.

A week ago, Gatland managed the same thing with the Chiefs overcoming a 5-19 halftime deficit to the Blues to claim a 37-29 victory in Auckland.

Reflecting on the win against the Crusaders, the former Wales coach told TVNZ1's Breakfast this morning there was "a bit of luck involved".

"We had to sort a few things out at halftime, just to get the defensive things right," Gatland said.

"Normally, the Crusaders are really strong in the second half and we'd seen their preseason games and warm-up games so to come out in the second half and keep them tryless was a pretty good effort."

Gatland then opened up about what was said at halftime, although the exact details of his strategy remained under wraps.

"The thing at halftime is sometimes you come in and there's a lot of emotion so you spend the first three-four minutes with players rehydrating, taking a bit of time to calm and relax.

"We split into a couple of groups - the forwards sort a few things out and [so do] the backs - and then we'll deliver a couple of messages from a coaching perspective whether it's attack or defence."

However, Gatland then admitted sometimes it's not just his words that get the message across.

"We showed them a video I'd gotten the analysts to clip up that we needed to work on from the first half and we just showed that," Gatland said.

"It was something that we needed to work on and improve on. It was a drill that we'd been running at training and it emphasised that we weren't quite there in that first half and in the second half we improved significantly and we defended exceptionally well in that second half."