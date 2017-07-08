Warren Gatland disappointed with Lions flanker's over-training criticism during All Blacks series

British and Irish Lions boss Warren Gatland will seek an audience with Sean O'Brien after the Irish flanker's stinging criticism of his training methods on this year's New Zealand tour.

Source: 1 NEWS

The Lions secured a landmark 1-1 series draw with the All Blacks, having won the second Test 24-21 and drawn the third 15-15.

Yet O'Brien, one of the world's finest No.7s, accused Gatland in a radio interview of over-training and overloading the Lions' star-studded squad.

Despite their formidable opponent, O'Brien believed the Lions had the quality of players to win the series comfortably, but had been let down by an overzealous coaching staff and should've been rested more.

According to the UK's Daily Telegraph newspaper, Gatland was disappointed by O'Brien's remarks and wishes to speak with him in person.

He earlier received high-powered support from Lions chief executive John Feehan, who backed Gatland's methods to the hilt.

"I said all along that I think we had the best coaching team available and I think they proved that in what we achieved in New Zealand," Feehan said.

"To draw a series with the All Blacks, who had not lost a Test match at home for eight years, was a remarkable result."

Feehan said it should not be underestimated that Gatland's group became just the second Lions team in 13 visits to New Zealand to avoid series defeat.

O'Brien later attempted to clarify his remarks via social media, saying the Lions top brass had also done many things right on the tour.