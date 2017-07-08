 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Vote 17

Rugby


Warren Gatland disappointed with Lions flanker's over-training criticism during All Blacks series

share

Source:

NZN

British and Irish Lions boss Warren Gatland will seek an audience with Sean O'Brien after the Irish flanker's stinging criticism of his training methods on this year's New Zealand tour.

The Liions' coach says his side have been welcomed everywhere they go.

Source: 1 NEWS

The Lions secured a landmark 1-1 series draw with the All Blacks, having won the second Test 24-21 and drawn the third 15-15.

Yet O'Brien, one of the world's finest No.7s, accused Gatland in a radio interview of over-training and overloading the Lions' star-studded squad.

Despite their formidable opponent, O'Brien believed the Lions had the quality of players to win the series comfortably, but had been let down by an overzealous coaching staff and should've been rested more.

According to the UK's Daily Telegraph newspaper, Gatland was disappointed by O'Brien's remarks and wishes to speak with him in person.

He earlier received high-powered support from Lions chief executive John Feehan, who backed Gatland's methods to the hilt.

"I said all along that I think we had the best coaching team available and I think they proved that in what we achieved in New Zealand," Feehan said.

"To draw a series with the All Blacks, who had not lost a Test match at home for eight years, was a remarkable result."

Feehan said it should not be underestimated that Gatland's group became just the second Lions team in 13 visits to New Zealand to avoid series defeat.

O'Brien later attempted to clarify his remarks via social media, saying the Lions top brass had also done many things right on the tour.

He said he fully respected Gatland and the coaching staff.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

01:31
1
Fury caused a small scuffle between camps with his antics but none of it seemed to affect the champ.

Watch: IT'S ON! Scuffle breaks out after fired-up Hughie Fury loses his cool with Joseph Parker at weigh-in staredown

00:29
2
They may not have gotten the result, but Benji Marshall proved he still has it!

Benji brilliance! Broncos playmaker comes off the bench, turns back the clock with vintage razzle dazzle

3
The Liions' coach says his side have been welcomed everywhere they go.

Warren Gatland disappointed with Lions flanker's over-training criticism during All Blacks series

4

' I just don't know what my body will allow me to do' - Tiger Woods unsure how long until he can return to golf

01:51
5
The British fighter says he's certain he's gotten under the WBO champion's skin.

Watch: Hughie Fury breaks down chaotic final staredown with Joseph Parker

'People have work and commitments, it's unfair' - voters upset after ballot boxes arrive late in East Auckland polling booth

Ballot boxes arrived 20 minutes late at the Pakuranga Leisure Centre with a dozen people leaving.

01:31
Fury caused a small scuffle between camps with his antics but none of it seemed to affect the champ.

Watch: IT'S ON! Scuffle breaks out after fired-up Hughie Fury loses his cool with Joseph Parker at weigh-in staredown

Fury's antics caused a small scuffle between camps but none of it seemed to affect the champ.

01:43
The plane left Christchurch for Scott Base early Friday morning.

A full year on ice ahead, as first flight of Antarctic research season touches down

The plane left Christchurch for Scott Base early Friday morning.

02:16
Rescuers desperately tried to reach those inside after Mexico City building collapse.

Survivors still being pulled from rubble four days on from giant Mexico earthquake

The Mexico City Government said 60 people in all have been rescued since the quake hit on Wednesday.

03:31
Trash talk has been part of the spectacle of international boxing for decades.

Watch: The rise and rise of trash talk - From Mayweather v McGregor to Parker v Fury

Trash talk has been part of the spectacle of international boxing for decades.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 