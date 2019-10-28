Warren Gatland congratulates Springboks on gritty win as run for RWC title ends

Departing Welsh coach Warren Gatland’s dream of winning Wales a World Cup has come to a sad end after his side’s loss to South Africa 19-16 in the semi-finals.

Gatland praised the Springboks efforts and admits to the better side coming away with the victory on is occasion.

“It was a tough physical match, congratulations to South Africa, great for them to be in the finals - they deserved to win today I’ll take my hat off to them.” Gatland side in his interview.

“They were very good up front.”

The Kiwi born coach was really proud of his teams efforts in this tight contest.

“Really proud of our guys. We never gave up and we got ourselves back into the game, it was an arm wrestle, very tough encounter.”

Steve Hansen and Gatland will face off in a match no one wants to play in when they play for bronze next Friday in Tokyo.

Both coaches will be coaching their last game as head coach for their teams, with Gatland heading back home to New Zealand to coach the Waikato Chiefs in next year’s Super Rugby tournament while Hansen heads to Japan.