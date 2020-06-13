Warren Gatland congratulates son through gritted teeth - 'Don’t care whether he’s my son or not'

Chiefs coach Warren Gatland has congratulated son Bryn for his match-winning drop goal in the Super Rugby Aotearoa opener, through gritted teeth.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The former Lions coach was a mixture of emotions in a post-game interview with SKY soon after the 27-28 loss, in which Bryn kicked a 79th minute drop goal to win the game for the Highlanders.

Gatland drop goal secures Highlanders thrilling win over Chiefs despite two yellow cards

“I suppose if anyone is going to do it, it’s going to be him in that situation,” Gatland said after listing off some match-winning drop goals that Bryn had kicked previously in his career.

“I’m not happy we lost the game but well done to him, I don’t care whether he’s my son or not, I’ll go away and have a look at that.